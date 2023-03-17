It’s a good day to be an DexCom Inc. (DXCM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, DexCom Inc.’s stock clocked out at $114.56, up 0.74% from its previous closing price of $113.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2653686 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXCM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 151.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $121.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $103.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Stern Sadie sold 393 shares for $111.86 per share. The transaction valued at 43,961 led to the insider holds 83,645 shares of the business.

Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 6,229 shares of DXCM for $661,956 on Mar 13. The SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop now owns 35,872 shares after completing the transaction at $106.27 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Flynn Paul R, who serves as the EVP Global Revenue of the company, sold 2,782 shares for $106.27 each. As a result, the insider received 295,643 and left with 54,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXCM traded 2.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.93M, compared to 12.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $730.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $756.9M to a low estimate of $705.28M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628.8M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.48M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.