It’s a good day to be an NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shareholder

In the latest session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed at $8.80 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858696 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NuScale Power Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Murgo Rudy sold 800 shares for $9.66 per share. The transaction valued at 7,727 led to the insider holds 7,128 shares of the business.

Reyes Jose N Jr sold 57,292 shares of SMR for $575,303 on Feb 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 191,450 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Murgo Rudy, who serves as the Treasurer of the company, sold 863 shares for $10.21 each. As a result, the insider received 8,812 and left with 6,991 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 209.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMR has traded an average of 720.97K shares per day and 607.24k over the past ten days. A total of 46.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.70M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 3.8M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 513.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.