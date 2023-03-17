It’s a good day to be an The Toro Company (TTC) shareholder

In the latest session, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) closed at $107.85 up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $106.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 847480 shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Toro Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $118 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Olson Richard M sold 12,000 shares for $109.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,312,836 led to the insider holds 17,913 shares of the business.

JANEY GREGORY S sold 1,630 shares of TTC for $187,955 on Jan 11. The Group VP, Contractor & Res now owns 2,708 shares after completing the transaction at $115.31 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, DAHL AMY E, who serves as the VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 4,460 shares for $116.15 each. As a result, the insider received 518,042 and left with 18,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $117.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TTC has traded an average of 752.67K shares per day and 771.25k over the past ten days. A total of 104.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.86M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TTC is 1.36, from 1.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 20.50% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.98 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.91. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, The Toro Company’s year-ago sales were $932.65M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.42B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.38B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.51B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.