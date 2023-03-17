It’s a good day to be an WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) shareholder

In the latest session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) closed at $47.03 up 1.10% from its previous closing price of $46.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781761 shares were traded. WSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1352.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $49.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares for $50.47 per share. The transaction valued at 252,325 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

DAVIS ERIKA T bought 2,950 shares of WSC for $149,418 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 6,313 shares after completing the transaction at $50.65 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Soultz Bradley Lee, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $46.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,400 and bolstered with 431,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WillScot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSC has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WSC has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 209.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.24% stake in the company. Shares short for WSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.67, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $589.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $632.7M to a low estimate of $538.76M. As of the current estimate, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $517.92M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.12M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $552.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.