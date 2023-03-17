It’s an appealing income play to consider Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

The price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) closed at $19.58 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $19.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4881246 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $23 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22.50 to $22.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,647 led to the insider holds 26,601 shares of the business.

Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 10,000 shares of HR for $192,700 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,201 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hull Robert E, who serves as the EVP – Investments of the company, sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 147,774 and left with 187,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HR traded on average about 2.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.91M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 380.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.23M. Shares short for HR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.07M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 12.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HR is 1.24, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $335.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $294.89M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $195.7M, an estimated increase of 71.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $346.36M, an increase of 150.10% over than the figure of $71.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $867.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.07M, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.