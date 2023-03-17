It’s an appealing income play to consider The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

After finishing at $30.59 in the prior trading day, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed at $30.86, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3560161 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On January 03, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 19, 2022, with a $38.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Finn Christopher sold 20,756 shares for $36.10 per share. The transaction valued at 749,292 led to the insider holds 982,654 shares of the business.

Larson Bruce M. sold 19,476 shares of CG for $703,084 on Feb 07. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 416,482 shares after completing the transaction at $36.10 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Buser Curtis L., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,401 shares for $36.10 each. As a result, the insider received 700,376 and left with 1,247,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $50.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 363.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.92M with a Short Ratio of 19.02M, compared to 16.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.30 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.28 and $2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.75. EPS for the following year is $4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.89 and $3.39.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $890.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $719.4M. As of the current estimate, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $779.5M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $929.91M, a decrease of -19.90% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.4B, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.09B and the low estimate is $4.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.