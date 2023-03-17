It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) stock

The closing price of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) was $388.35 for the day, up 2.23% from the previous closing price of $379.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541567 shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $390.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MKTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on March 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $403 from $321 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $285.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $231.Rosenblatt initiated its Sell rating on August 17, 2022, with a $231 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Pintoff Scott sold 250 shares for $358.80 per share. The transaction valued at 89,700 led to the insider holds 7,156 shares of the business.

Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie sold 604 shares of MKTX for $221,414 on Mar 03. The Head of EMEA and APAC now owns 5,882 shares after completing the transaction at $366.58 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Begleiter Steven L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $348.73 each. As a result, the insider received 348,730 and left with 8,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $389.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $217.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 346.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 281.28.

Shares Statistics:

MKTX traded an average of 332.51K shares per day over the past three months and 357.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.67M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 847.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 863.53k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.46, MKTX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.1 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.23 and $7.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.76. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.41 and $8.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.9M to a low estimate of $197M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $186.06M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.05M, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $786M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $811.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $718.3M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $908.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $950.27M and the low estimate is $860M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.