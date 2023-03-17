MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) was $11.78 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $11.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637893 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.54.

Shares Statistics:

MAG traded an average of 565.24K shares per day over the past three months and 662.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.07M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.82.