NG (NovaGold Resources Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815742 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.20 and its Current Ratio is at 33.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Walsh Anthony P. sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 per share. The transaction valued at 78,243 led to the insider holds 41,751 shares of the business.

Ottewell David A. sold 71,186 shares of NG for $424,269 on Dec 07. The Vice President & CFO now owns 789,531 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Ottewell David A., who serves as the Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 57,592 shares for $5.97 each. As a result, the insider received 343,824 and left with 789,531 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NG traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 333.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 26.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 7.22M, compared to 8.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.14.