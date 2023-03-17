Suzano S.A. (SUZ) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed the day trading at $8.41 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196551 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUZ, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUZ traded about 1.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUZ traded about 1.52M shares per day. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SUZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $9.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.