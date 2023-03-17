The name Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) closed at $0.12 down -7.41% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1887707 shares were traded. ASPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1073.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aspen Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when KASS DOUGLAS bought 10,250 shares for $0.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,876 led to the insider holds 255,250 shares of the business.

KASS DOUGLAS bought 5,000 shares of ASPU for $1,414 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 245,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.28 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, KASS DOUGLAS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $0.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,870 and bolstered with 240,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPU has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2530, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5713.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASPU has traded an average of 467.07K shares per day and 1.5M over the past ten days. A total of 25.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 87.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 136.32k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.6M to a low estimate of $14.4M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.95M, an estimated decrease of -23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.35M, a decrease of -25.90% less than the figure of -$23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.69M, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.7M and the low estimate is $52.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.