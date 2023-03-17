The name Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) closed at $23.23 down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $23.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687249 shares were traded. CEQP stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $31 previously.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Chord Energy Corp sold 11,400,000 shares for $26.71 per share. The transaction valued at 304,490,580 led to the insider holds 9,585,668 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has reached a high of $32.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CEQP has traded an average of 654.92K shares per day and 645.75k over the past ten days. A total of 104.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CEQP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 3.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CEQP is 2.62, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.57.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEQP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $757M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.57B, down -25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.06B and the low estimate is $882M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.