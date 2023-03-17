The name Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed at $3.16 down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790577 shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Latham Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 24 when Bahl Sanjeev sold 3,653 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 13,078 led to the insider holds 27,211 shares of the business.

Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares of SWIM for $22,385 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 402,206 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Laven Mark Phillip, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $2.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,675 and bolstered with 394,706 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $16.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6703, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8723.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWIM has traded an average of 454.44K shares per day and 582.37k over the past ten days. A total of 112.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $105.2M to a low estimate of $97.2M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $138.86M, an estimated decrease of -25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.7M, a decrease of -29.70% less than the figure of -$25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $693M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $685.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $691.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.46M, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $588.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.1M and the low estimate is $549.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.