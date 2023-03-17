The name Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) closed at $40.53 up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $39.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072912 shares were traded. COOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 21, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $44 to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares for $47.08 per share. The transaction valued at 988,680 led to the insider holds 652,371 shares of the business.

Bray Jesse K sold 21,000 shares of COOP for $947,310 on Jan 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 673,371 shares after completing the transaction at $45.11 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Bray Jesse K, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $39.78 each. As a result, the insider received 835,380 and left with 697,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mr.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOP has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COOP has traded an average of 619.03K shares per day and 805.13k over the past ten days. A total of 69.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $4.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $383.89M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $497.5M to a low estimate of $282M. As of the current estimate, Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625M, an estimated decrease of -38.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.5M, a decrease of -60.70% less than the figure of -$38.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $472.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $367.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.