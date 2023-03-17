There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) can be one of them

The closing price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) was $24.13 for the day, up 2.90% from the previous closing price of $23.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446109 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 16, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $20.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on October 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when GILBERT STEVEN J sold 3,699 shares for $24.07 per share. The transaction valued at 89,035 led to the insider holds 64,569 shares of the business.

MOORE CONSTANCE B sold 39,589 shares of TPH for $916,485 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 60,613 shares after completing the transaction at $23.15 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, MITCHELL THOMAS J., who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 94,067 shares for $18.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,780,688 and left with 371,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.80.

Shares Statistics:

TPH traded an average of 817.88K shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Shares short for TPH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 3.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.14. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $648.23M, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $708.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $533M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.97B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.79B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.