There is a good chance Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $118.20 in the prior trading day, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $117.49, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788005 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 828.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $259 to $150.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $228 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Sagehorn David M. bought 100 shares for $120.32 per share. The transaction valued at 12,032 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Sagehorn David M. bought 200 shares of GTLS for $26,830 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 200 shares after completing the transaction at $134.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, STRAUCH ROGER A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $148.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,897 and bolstered with 1,267 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 744.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.26M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 21.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $8 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $494.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $518.33M to a low estimate of $448.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.9M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.58M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.