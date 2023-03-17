There Is Still Room For Ford Motor Company (F) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) was $11.82 for the day, up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73762177 shares were traded. F stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of F’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on February 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when FARLEY JR JAMES D sold 79,921 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,840 led to the insider holds 1,638,667 shares of the business.

Lawler John T. sold 29,821 shares of F for $389,623 on Mar 03. The Vice President, CFO now owns 443,683 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Galhotra Ashwani Kumar, who serves as the President, Ford Blue of the company, sold 24,850 shares for $13.01 each. As a result, the insider received 323,321 and left with 511,605 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

F traded an average of 68.13M shares per day over the past three months and 76.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.88B. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Jan 12, 2023 were 108.48M with a Short Ratio of 129.19M, compared to 120.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, F has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.24B to a low estimate of $32.18B. As of the current estimate, Ford Motor Company’s year-ago sales were $32.11B, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.22B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $159.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.98B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.82B and the low estimate is $134.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.