There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT).

As of close of business last night, Spotify Technology S.A.’s stock clocked out at $129.21, up 2.83% from its previous closing price of $125.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1406964 shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1146.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $121 to $180.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $160.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPOT traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 193.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.64M. Insiders hold about 27.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.68M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.49 and -$3.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 23 analysts expect revenue to total $3.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.36B to a low estimate of $3.27B. As of the current estimate, Spotify Technology S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.71B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51B, an increase of 20.20% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.57B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.35B and the low estimate is $15.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.