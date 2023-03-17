There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed the day trading at $78.33 up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $78.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1559761 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $71.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $130.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCK traded about 999.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCK traded about 773.8k shares per day. A total of 118.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 4.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

CCK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.70% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.22 and $6.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $7.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.49 and $6.77.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $2.71B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66B and the low estimate is $12.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.