This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)

In the latest session, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) closed at $30.76 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $30.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1101089 shares were traded. PBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.79.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pembina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBA has reached a high of $42.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBA has traded an average of 630.85K shares per day and 837.65k over the past ten days. A total of 550.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 549.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.18% stake in the company. Shares short for PBA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.15M with a Short Ratio of 13.18M, compared to 10.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -21.80% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.47B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.97B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.