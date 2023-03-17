Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

The closing price of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) was $13.31 for the day, up 1.06% from the previous closing price of $13.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187822 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCSG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $17 from $14 previously.

On October 20, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Jefferies Downgraded its Hold to Underperform on February 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 12,753 led to the insider holds 3,644 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $20.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.12.

Shares Statistics:

HCSG traded an average of 796.89K shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HCSG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.11M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, HCSG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 183.00% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $424M to a low estimate of $413.24M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $420.45M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.33M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $428.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415.25M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.