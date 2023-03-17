Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) closed the day trading at $29.17 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $29.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6427465 shares were traded. SU stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SU traded about 4.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SU traded about 5.6M shares per day. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.85M with a Short Ratio of 97.20M, compared to 76.12M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SU’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.53, up from 0.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02. The current Payout Ratio is 39.90% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $4.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $6.84 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.19B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.37B, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.14B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.36B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.33B, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.89B and the low estimate is $33.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.