UNM (Unum Group) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at $38.41 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $37.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2756422 shares were traded. UNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unum Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 66.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $53 from $49 previously.

On March 14, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $52.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when LARSON GLORIA C bought 3,270 shares for $39.78 per share. The transaction valued at 130,081 led to the insider holds 119,846 shares of the business.

IGLESIAS LISA G sold 10,028 shares of UNM for $454,040 on Mar 03. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 53,305 shares after completing the transaction at $45.28 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, IGLESIAS LISA G, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 14,972 shares for $45.02 each. As a result, the insider received 674,005 and left with 63,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNM has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 2.35M over the past ten days. A total of 198.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.46M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UNM is 1.32, from 1.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13B and the low estimate is $12.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.