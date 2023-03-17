Update from BP p.l.c. (BP): A steady trajectory

BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) closed the day trading at $35.62 down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $35.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16102002 shares were traded. BP stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $42.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BP has reached a high of $41.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BP traded about 9.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BP traded about 8.82M shares per day. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.2M with a Short Ratio of 10.73M, compared to 12.27M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

BP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.59, up from 0.21 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.85 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $6.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.01 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $54.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.99B to a low estimate of $52.31B. As of the current estimate, BP p.l.c.’s year-ago sales were $51.22B, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.3B, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of $6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.13B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.39B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $257.78B and the low estimate is $93.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.