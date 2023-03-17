Update from Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) was $0.54 for the day, down -5.98% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0340 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4113113 shares were traded. TENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5659 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5111.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, MLV & Co started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 18, 2014, WallachBeth started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.WallachBeth initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2014, with a $12 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENX has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4903, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1353.

Shares Statistics:

TENX traded an average of 3.68M shares per day over the past three months and 15.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.83M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TENX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 102.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 29.66k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.6 and a low estimate of -$1.8, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8 and -$8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8. EPS for the following year is -$2.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.2 and -$10.4.