What shareholders can do to beat the market with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) stock

In the latest session, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) closed at $4.51 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $4.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1751240 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5050.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRMK has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 2.4M over the past ten days. A total of 132.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.73M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRMK is 0.42, from 0.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.3M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.3M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.95M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.