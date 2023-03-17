What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) stock

As of close of business last night, Cosmos Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.70, down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $3.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621653 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5591.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Siokas Grigorios bought 260,870 shares for $11.50 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,005 led to the insider holds 1,130,774 shares of the business.

Siokas Grigorios bought 801,261 shares of COSM for $497,984 on Nov 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 20,135,429 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Siokas Grigorios, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,500,000 and bolstered with 19,334,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $75.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8083.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COSM traded 7.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.83M. Insiders hold about 26.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 495.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 225.89k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.81%.