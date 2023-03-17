Which analyst expects Azul S.A. (AZUL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Azul S.A.’s stock clocked out at $7.66, up 4.79% from its previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2658829 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AZUL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $8.60 from $6 previously.

On July 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $7.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AZUL traded 3.92M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.87M. Shares short for AZUL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.95M, compared to 12.1M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$3.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $892.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $931.33M to a low estimate of $845.7M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $667.83M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.85M, an increase of 50.20% over than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $857.35M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.