Which analyst expects Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Invitation Homes Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.10, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $31.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3927747 shares were traded. INVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $32 from $33 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $30.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Invitation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH has reached a high of $44.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INVH traded 3.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 611.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 610.08M. Shares short for INVH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.25M with a Short Ratio of 17.85M, compared to 18.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, INVH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $570.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584.2M to a low estimate of $542.11M. As of the current estimate, Invitation Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $520.23M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.13M, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $599M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $549.36M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.47B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.