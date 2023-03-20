A correction may be in store for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Applied Digital Corporation’s stock clocked out at $2.00, up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1329237 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 24, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on May 23, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when HASTINGS CHUCK bought 10,000 shares for $2.59 per share. The transaction valued at 25,900 led to the insider holds 464,500 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 25,000 shares of APLD for $76,500 on Feb 15. The CEO; Chairman now owns 1,945,686 shares after completing the transaction at $3.06 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,500 and bolstered with 1,920,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $27.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5980, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1231.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APLD traded 823.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 828.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 8.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 3.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $17.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.4M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Applied Digital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.03M, an estimated increase of 1,573.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.67M, an increase of 440.80% less than the figure of $1,573.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.55M, up 802.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $307.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $369.53M and the low estimate is $252.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 298.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.