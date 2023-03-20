A glimpse at Inotiv Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed at $4.65 down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $4.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 957811 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inotiv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $10.

Lake Street Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sagartz John E bought 5,100 shares for $4.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,041 led to the insider holds 692,047 shares of the business.

Beattie John Gregory bought 5,000 shares of NOTV for $34,950 on Feb 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,795 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Pitchford William D, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 2,123 shares for $5.82 each. As a result, the insider received 12,366 and left with 74,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $27.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.9028.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOTV has traded an average of 767.69K shares per day and 627.03k over the past ten days. A total of 25.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $118.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $120.16M to a low estimate of $118M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $84.21M, an estimated increase of 41.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.05M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $41.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $580.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.66M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $590.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $590.8M and the low estimate is $590.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.