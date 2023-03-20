A glimpse at Schlumberger Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Schlumberger Limited’s stock clocked out at $44.68, down -3.25% from its previous closing price of $46.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20698234 shares were traded. SLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 23, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $68 from $65 previously.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rennick Gavin sold 20,000 shares for $54.10 per share. The transaction valued at 1,082,000 led to the insider holds 64,393 shares of the business.

Kasibhatla Vijay sold 16,000 shares of SLB for $895,920 on Mar 03. The Director, M&A now owns 49,378 shares after completing the transaction at $55.99 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Rennick Gavin, who serves as the President New Energy of the company, sold 17,550 shares for $57.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,002,456 and left with 77,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Schlumberger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLB has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLB traded 9.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.61M with a Short Ratio of 17.22M, compared to 21.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, SLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for SLB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 23 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $7.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $6.99B. As of the current estimate, Schlumberger Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.96B, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.92B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.52B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.09B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.1B and the low estimate is $30.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.