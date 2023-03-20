A Stock You Should Be Looking At: SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

The price of SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) closed at $20.98 in the last session, down -4.11% from day before closing price of $21.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269256 shares were traded. SBOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 614.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 81,448 shares for $44.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,621,993 led to the insider holds 4,112,540 shares of the business.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC sold 21,015 shares of SBOW for $955,762 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 4,193,988 shares after completing the transaction at $45.48 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Strategic Value Partners, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,904 shares for $46.10 each. As a result, the insider received 410,474 and left with 4,215,003 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverBow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBOW has reached a high of $49.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBOW traded on average about 312.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.91k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.60M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.04% stake in the company. Shares short for SBOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 10.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $4.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $3.36 and low estimates of $2.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.89 and $10.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.16. EPS for the following year is $13.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $14.78 and $12.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $194.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.8M to a low estimate of $186M. As of the current estimate, SilverBow Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.35M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.85M, an increase of 67.30% over than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $757.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $749.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $407.2M, up 83.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $927.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $826.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.