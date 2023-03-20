An average trading volume for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $50.07 in the prior trading day, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) closed at $47.42, down -5.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020182 shares were traded. AGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On April 05, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Albert Howard sold 35,000 shares for $66.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,319,800 led to the insider holds 58,950 shares of the business.

FREDERICO DOMINIC sold 86,000 shares of AGO for $4,920,042 on Jun 27. The President/CEO/Deputy Chairman now owns 1,278,541 shares after completing the transaction at $57.21 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, BUHL G LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,643 shares for $64.96 each. As a result, the insider received 236,649 and left with 44,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Assured’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGO has reached a high of $67.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 258.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 404.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.46M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.21M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $3.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.59 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $190.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190.21M to a low estimate of $190.21M. As of the current estimate, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $263M, an estimated decrease of -27.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.38M, a decrease of -10.80% over than the figure of -$27.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.38M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $879.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $879.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.36M and the low estimate is $789.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.