An average trading volume for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $4.16 in the prior trading day, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed at $3.93, down -5.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2946478 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CCCC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

On February 24, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Hirsch Andrew bought 10,000 shares of CCCC for $84,000 on Apr 12. The President & CEO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $26.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2634.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 547.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 760.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.3 and -$2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.57. EPS for the following year is -$2.98, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.24 and -$4.21.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $7.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $4.5M. As of the current estimate, C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.08M, an estimated decrease of -61.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.3M, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$61.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.78M, down -13.10% from the average estimate.