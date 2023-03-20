An average trading volume for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $0.74, down -2.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0191 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4584874 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7598 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7268.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1626.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.69M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GTE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $734.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.72M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $756.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756.33M and the low estimate is $756.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.