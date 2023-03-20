An average trading volume for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $90.76 in the last session, down -2.80% from day before closing price of $93.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734427 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HELE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 176.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $126 from $115 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $221.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HELE traded on average about 441.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.52k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Shares short for HELE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.61% and a Short% of Float of 14.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.36 and $9.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.29. EPS for the following year is $8.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.13 and $8.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $459.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $469.4M to a low estimate of $448.75M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Limited’s year-ago sales were $582.02M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $463.29M, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $480.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.