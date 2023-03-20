An overall feel about 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.16, down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $6.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097403 shares were traded. FEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 12,504,250 led to the insider holds 4,092,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEAM has reached a high of $34.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FEAM traded 170.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 306.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FEAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.96 and -$1.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4M and the low estimate is $1.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.