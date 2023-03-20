An overall feel about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) closed at $2.25 down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554203 shares were traded. LXRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on January 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Artal International S.C.A. bought 16,173,800 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 40,434,500 led to the insider holds 48,433,261 shares of the business.

Invus US Partners LLC bought 982,600 shares of LXRX for $2,456,500 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 5,303,814 shares after completing the transaction at $2.50 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, DEBBANE RAYMOND, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 982,600 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,456,500 and bolstered with 5,303,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4434.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXRX has reached a high of $3.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3359.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LXRX has traded an average of 426.29K shares per day and 537.55k over the past ten days. A total of 188.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.84M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LXRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298k, down -53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28M and the low estimate is $15.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,435.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.