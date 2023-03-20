An overall feel about Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Repay Holdings Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.13, down -4.81% from its previous closing price of $6.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056042 shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 14, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 10, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares for $7.90 per share. The transaction valued at 493,750 led to the insider holds 54,769 shares of the business.

KIGHT PETER J bought 65,000 shares of RPAY for $481,650 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,560,559 shares after completing the transaction at $7.41 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Alias Shaler, who serves as the President of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,250 and bolstered with 75,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Repay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $15.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPAY traded 803.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 801.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.03M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 4.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $70.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.42M to a low estimate of $63.1M. As of the current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.2M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.59M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.59M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $277.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.26M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.7M and the low estimate is $294.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.