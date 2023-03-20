Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT): Selected Notes

The closing price of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) was $17.20 for the day, down -6.32% from the previous closing price of $18.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2072617 shares were traded. FDMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FDMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Bizily Scott sold 2,248 shares for $19.30 per share. The transaction valued at 43,386 led to the insider holds 2,109 shares of the business.

Kirn David sold 16,449 shares of FDMT for $332,665 on Feb 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,859,153 shares after completing the transaction at $20.22 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kirn David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 17,997 shares for $20.96 each. As a result, the insider received 377,209 and left with 1,875,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 191.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDMT has reached a high of $26.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.66.

Shares Statistics:

FDMT traded an average of 320.11K shares per day over the past three months and 597.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.82M. Insiders hold about 11.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FDMT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.07M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.91, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.28. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.96 and -$5.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04M, down -75.60% from the average estimate.