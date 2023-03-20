Analysis of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) was $12.65 for the day, up 9.05% from the previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242002 shares were traded. ALTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Yu Peter bought 25,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 237,500 led to the insider holds 6,459,292 shares of the business.

Karp Daniel Jeremy sold 12,500 shares of ALTI for $118,750 on Jan 20. The Director now owns 12,500 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Grabowski Bertrand P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 118,750 and left with 12,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alvarium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTI has reached a high of $28.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.83.

Shares Statistics:

ALTI traded an average of 111.26K shares per day over the past three months and 258.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.15M. Insiders hold about 60.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company.