Are analysts optimistic about RumbleON Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RMBL) stock?

The closing price of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) was $7.23 for the day, down -12.15% from the previous closing price of $8.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584569 shares were traded. RMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RMBL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

On September 15, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on September 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 44,853 led to the insider holds 28,799 shares of the business.

Tkach Mark bought 30,000 shares of RMBL for $477,300 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 2,621,028 shares after completing the transaction at $15.91 per share. On May 27, another insider, Coulter William, who serves as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company, bought 30,377 shares for $16.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,415 and bolstered with 2,621,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RumbleON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $38.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86.

Shares Statistics:

RMBL traded an average of 165.51K shares per day over the past three months and 238.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.23M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 18.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $405.7M to a low estimate of $392.47M. As of the current estimate, RumbleON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.91M, an estimated decrease of -9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $381.46M, a decrease of -17.10% less than the figure of -$9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.35M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $934.73M, up 100.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.