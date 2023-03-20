Are TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, TPI Composites Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.50, down -8.95% from its previous closing price of $12.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1512471 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TPIC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Lockard Steven C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 139,072 shares for $18.47 each. As a result, the insider received 2,569,272 and left with 370,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TPIC traded 811.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 2.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 11.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$1.86, while EPS last year was -$2.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$2.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $443.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $482.09M to a low estimate of $404.58M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $389.46M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $399.69M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $355.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.