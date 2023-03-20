Are WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, WESCO International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $138.62, down -5.86% from its previous closing price of $147.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850413 shares were traded. WCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.21.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $150 from $148 previously.

On August 03, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $125.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 08, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Schulz David S. sold 1,867 shares for $167.07 per share. The transaction valued at 311,920 led to the insider holds 100,703 shares of the business.

Squires Nelson John III sold 613 shares of WCC for $104,921 on Mar 08. The EVP & GM, EES now owns 73,021 shares after completing the transaction at $171.16 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Squires Nelson John III, who serves as the EVP & GM, EES of the company, sold 4,665 shares for $170.25 each. As a result, the insider received 794,216 and left with 73,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WESCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCC has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WCC traded 489.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 685.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WCC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.89 and a low estimate of $3.69, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.35, with high estimates of $3.7 and low estimates of $2.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.2 and $15.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.08. EPS for the following year is $16.51, with 12 analysts recommending between $17.55 and $12.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.43B to a low estimate of $5.33B. As of the current estimate, WESCO International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.24B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.22B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.74B and the low estimate is $21.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.