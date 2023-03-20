As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) offers stability

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) closed the day trading at $85.29 down -5.06% from the previous closing price of $89.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932638 shares were traded. RETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RETA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Bir Dawn Carter sold 9,317 shares for $86.77 per share. The transaction valued at 808,436 led to the insider holds 32,196 shares of the business.

Ruff Shamim sold 5,740 shares of RETA for $480,610 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 5,223 shares after completing the transaction at $83.73 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Bir Dawn Carter, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 42,042 shares for $85.20 each. As a result, the insider received 3,582,002 and left with 41,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1499.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has reached a high of $95.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RETA traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RETA traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 36.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.57M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RETA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 7.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.20% and a Short% of Float of 39.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.02 and a low estimate of -$2.35, while EPS last year was -$2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.28, with high estimates of -$2.01 and low estimates of -$2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.23 and -$8.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.41. EPS for the following year is -$8.43, with 8 analysts recommending between -$6.13 and -$10.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.49M, down -77.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.81M and the low estimate is $9.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 897.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.