Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) was $1.30 for the day, down -6.47% from the previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 881730 shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2550.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVAH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On November 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Afshar David bought 10,000 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,140 led to the insider holds 288,240 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. bought 3,100 shares of AVAH for $9,626 on May 26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 122,195 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Reisz Edwin C., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,929 and bolstered with 888,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2331, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5856.

Shares Statistics:

AVAH traded an average of 422.93K shares per day over the past three months and 834.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 186.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $454.7M to a low estimate of $445.8M. As of the current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.07M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.36M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $447.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.