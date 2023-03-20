C3.ai Inc. (AI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed the day trading at $21.62 down -2.04% from the previous closing price of $22.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8136721 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Parkkinen Juho sold 4,931 shares for $21.42 per share. The transaction valued at 105,614 led to the insider holds 342,888 shares of the business.

LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares of AI for $720,720 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 233,664 shares after completing the transaction at $30.03 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,578 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider received 91,343 and left with 346,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $30.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AI traded about 17.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AI traded about 18.26M shares per day. A total of 110.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 23.60M, compared to 8.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $64.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $63.24M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.77M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.85M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.72M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.12M and the low estimate is $275.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.