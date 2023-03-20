Considering LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.81 in the prior trading day, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) closed at $3.50, down -8.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1626869 shares were traded. LL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2020, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Rhodes Famous P bought 6,635 shares for $9.86 per share. The transaction valued at 65,391 led to the insider holds 31,625 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LL has reached a high of $16.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6154.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 561.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.58M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $267.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.