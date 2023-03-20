Considering Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) closed at $78.02 in the last session, down -5.07% from day before closing price of $82.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16316452 shares were traded. PRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $96 from $98 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $101.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 4,126 shares for $99.20 per share. The transaction valued at 409,299 led to the insider holds 12,241 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN ANDREW F sold 11,405 shares of PRU for $1,151,335 on Feb 17. The Executive Vice President now owns 12,300 shares after completing the transaction at $100.95 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $103.55 each. As a result, the insider received 207,100 and left with 16,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $122.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRU traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 367.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 365.52M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.28M, compared to 7.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PRU is 5.00, which was 4.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.62.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.09 and a low estimate of $2.76, while EPS last year was $3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.83 and $9.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.86. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 16 analysts recommending between $13.56 and $11.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.97B to a low estimate of $12.39B. As of the current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.66B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.66B, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.66B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.69B, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.64B and the low estimate is $49.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.